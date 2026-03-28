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Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Take On 76ers On March 28

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 28. Diabate's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Diabate put up two points and four steals in his last action, a 114-103 win over the Knicks on March 26. Diabate leads his team in rebounding (8.7 per game), and averages 8.1 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

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