Moritz Wagner
Orlando Magic

Moritz Wagner

Orlando Magic • #21 C

Moritz Wagner And Magic Play Wizards On March 12

Moritz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, March 12. Wagner's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Wagner put up in his most recent game, a 128-122 win over the Cavaliers on March 11. Wagner is averaging 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 steals per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 123.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Moritz Wagner

