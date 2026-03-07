FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Moritz Wagner
Orlando Magic

Moritz Wagner

Orlando Magic • #21 C

Moritz Wagner And Magic Take On Timberwolves On March 7

Moritz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, March 7. Wagner's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 5, Wagner put up six points in a 115-114 win over the Mavericks. Wagner is averaging 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.6 steals per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.4 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moritz Wagner

