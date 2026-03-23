Moritz Wagner And Magic Square Off Against Pacers On March 23
Moritz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the Indiana Pacers on Monday, March 23. Wagner's points prop was 6.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Wagner put up five points in his last action, a 130-111 loss to the Hornets on March 19. Wagner is averaging 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.
The Pacers are surrendering 120.4 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.