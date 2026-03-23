Moritz Wagner And Magic Square Off Against Pacers On March 23

Wagner put up five points in his last action, a 130-111 loss to the Hornets on March 19. Wagner is averaging 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

The Pacers are surrendering 120.4 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

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