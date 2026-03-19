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Moritz Wagner
Orlando Magic

Moritz Wagner

Orlando Magic • #21 C

Moritz Wagner And Magic Square Off Against Hornets On March 19

Moritz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, March 19. Wagner's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Thunder on March 17, Wagner had five points. Wagner is averaging 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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