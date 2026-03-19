Moritz Wagner And Magic Square Off Against Hornets On March 19

In his last appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Thunder on March 17, Wagner had five points. Wagner is averaging 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.2 points per contest.

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