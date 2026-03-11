Moritz Wagner And Magic Face Cavaliers On March 11

Wagner tallied three points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 130-91 win over the Bucks on March 8. Wagner is averaging 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 steals per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.