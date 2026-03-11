FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Moritz Wagner
Orlando Magic

Moritz Wagner

Orlando Magic • #21 C

Moritz Wagner And Magic Face Cavaliers On March 11

Moritz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 11. Wagner's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wagner tallied three points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 130-91 win over the Bucks on March 8. Wagner is averaging 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 steals per game this season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Moritz Wagner

