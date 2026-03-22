Mohamed Diawara And Knicks Face Wizards On March 22

Diawara had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists in his last game, a 93-92 win over the Nets on March 20. Diawara is averaging 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 123.8 points per game.

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