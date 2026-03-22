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Mohamed Diawara
New York Knicks

Mohamed Diawara

New York Knicks • #51 SF

Mohamed Diawara And Knicks Face Wizards On March 22

Mohamed Diawara and the New York Knicks play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 22. Diawara's points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Diawara had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists in his last game, a 93-92 win over the Nets on March 20. Diawara is averaging 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 123.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mohamed Diawara

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