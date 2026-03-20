Mohamed Diawara And Knicks Face Nets On March 20

Diawara put up in his most recent appearance, a 136-110 win over the Pacers on March 17. Diawara is averaging 3.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.7 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.