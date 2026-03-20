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Mohamed Diawara
New York Knicks

Mohamed Diawara

New York Knicks • #51 SF

Mohamed Diawara And Knicks Face Nets On March 20

Mohamed Diawara and the New York Knicks play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, March 20. Diawara's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Diawara put up in his most recent appearance, a 136-110 win over the Pacers on March 17. Diawara is averaging 3.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.7 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mohamed Diawara

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