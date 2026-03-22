Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Face Wizards On March 22
Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 22. Robinson's points prop was 5.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 20, Robinson posted three points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 93-92 win over the Nets. Robinson is averaging 5.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
The Wizards are surrendering 123.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.