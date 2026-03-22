Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Face Wizards On March 22

In his last game on March 20, Robinson posted three points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 93-92 win over the Nets. Robinson is averaging 5.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are surrendering 123.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

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