Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play Warriors On March 15

Robinson put up 12 points, 22 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 101-92 win over the Pacers on March 13. Robinson is averaging 5.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.4 points per contest.

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