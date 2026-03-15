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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play Warriors On March 15

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 15. Robinson's points prop was 5.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

Robinson put up 12 points, 22 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 101-92 win over the Pacers on March 13. Robinson is averaging 5.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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