Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 2
Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 5. Robinson's points prop was 3.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on June 3, Robinson posted two points and six rebounds in a 105-95 win over the Spurs. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.