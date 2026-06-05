Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 2

Last time out on June 3, Robinson posted two points and six rebounds in a 105-95 win over the Spurs. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.