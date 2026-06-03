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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 1

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3. Robinson's points prop was 3.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 25, Robinson posted eight points and 10 rebounds in a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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