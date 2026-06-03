Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Take On Spurs In Game 1

In his last game on May 25, Robinson posted eight points and 10 rebounds in a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers. Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per contest.

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