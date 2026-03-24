Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play Pelicans On March 24

In his last game on March 22, Robinson recorded 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 145-113 win over the Wizards. Robinson is averaging 5.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 119.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.