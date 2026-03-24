FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Play Pelicans On March 24

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 24. Robinson's points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 22, Robinson recorded 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 145-113 win over the Wizards. Robinson is averaging 5.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 119.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mitchell Robinson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New York KnicksRecent New York Knicks Player News

View All New York Knicks Player News