Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Square Off Against Pacers On March 17

Robinson put up four points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in his last game, a 110-107 win over the Warriors on March 15. Robinson is averaging 5.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are conceding 119.9 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.