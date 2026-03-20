Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Face Nets On March 20

Last time out on March 17, Robinson posted eight points and eight rebounds in a 136-110 win over the Pacers. Robinson is averaging 5.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are allowing 115.7 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

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