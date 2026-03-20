Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Face Nets On March 20
Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, March 20. Robinson's points prop was 4.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 17, Robinson posted eight points and eight rebounds in a 136-110 win over the Pacers. Robinson is averaging 5.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
The Nets are allowing 115.7 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.