Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Face Lakers On March 8

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, March 8. Robinson's points prop was 5.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 142-103 win over the Nuggets on March 6, Robinson totaled 13 points. Robinson is averaging 5.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

