FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Face Jazz On March 11

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 11. Robinson's points prop was 4.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Robinson put up four points in his last game, a 110-97 loss to the Lakers on March 8. Robinson is averaging 5.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are conceding 124.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mitchell Robinson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New York KnicksRecent New York Knicks Player News

View All New York Knicks Player News