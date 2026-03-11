Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Face Jazz On March 11
Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 11. Robinson's points prop was 4.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Robinson put up four points in his last game, a 110-97 loss to the Lakers on March 8. Robinson is averaging 5.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
The Jazz are conceding 124.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the league.
