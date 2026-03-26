Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Take On Hornets On March 26

Robinson totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his last game, a 121-116 win over the Pelicans on March 24. Robinson is averaging 5.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.8 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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