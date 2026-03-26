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Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Take On Hornets On March 26

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, March 26. Robinson's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Robinson totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his last game, a 121-116 win over the Pelicans on March 24. Robinson is averaging 5.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.8 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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