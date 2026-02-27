FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks • #23 C

Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Face Bucks On Feb. 27

Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Feb. 27. Robinson's points prop was 4.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Robinson posted 11 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks in a 109-94 loss to the Cavaliers. Robinson is averaging 5.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mitchell Robinson

