Mitchell Robinson And Knicks Face Bucks On Feb. 27

Last time out on Feb. 24, Robinson posted 11 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks in a 109-94 loss to the Cavaliers. Robinson is averaging 5.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.