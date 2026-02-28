FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Miles Bridges And Hornets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On Feb. 28

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Feb. 28. Bridges' points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Bridges had seven points and two steals in his last action, a 133-109 win over the Pacers on Feb. 26. Bridges is averaging 17.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 118.2 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

