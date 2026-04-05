Miles Bridges And Hornets Play Timberwolves On April 5

In his most recent appearance, a 129-108 win over the Pacers on April 3, Bridges totaled 19 points and six rebounds. Bridges is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.1 points per contest.

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