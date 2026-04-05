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Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Play Timberwolves On April 5

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, April 5. Bridges' points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 129-108 win over the Pacers on April 3, Bridges totaled 19 points and six rebounds. Bridges is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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