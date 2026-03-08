FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Miles Bridges And Hornets Square Off Against Suns On March 8

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 8. Bridges' points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

Bridges tallied 12 points and two steals in his most recent game, a 128-120 loss to the Heat on March 6. Bridges is averaging 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

