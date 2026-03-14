Miles Bridges And Hornets Take On Spurs On March 14
Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 14. Bridges' points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 117-109 win over the Kings on March 11, Bridges totaled 26 points and five assists. Bridges is averaging 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 111.9 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.