Miles Bridges And Hornets Take On Magic On March 19

In his most recent game, a 136-106 win over the Heat on March 17, Bridges had 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Bridges is averaging 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.2 points per game.

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