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Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Take On Magic On March 19

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 19. Bridges' points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 136-106 win over the Heat on March 17, Bridges had 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Bridges is averaging 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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