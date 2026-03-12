FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Square Off Against Kings On March 11

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 11. Bridges' points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers on March 10, Bridges put up 11 points and seven rebounds. Bridges is averaging 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Bridges

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Charlotte HornetsRecent Charlotte Hornets Player News

View All Charlotte Hornets Player News