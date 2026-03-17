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Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Play Heat On March 17

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat on Tuesday, March 17. Bridges' points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on March 14, Bridges had 22 points. Bridges is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.6 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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