Miles Bridges And Hornets Play Heat On March 17

In his most recent game, a 115-102 loss to the Spurs on March 14, Bridges had 22 points. Bridges is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.6 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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