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Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Take On Grizzlies On March 21

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 21. Bridges' points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 19, Bridges posted 11 points in a 130-111 win over the Magic. Bridges is averaging 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are conceding 118.6 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miles Bridges

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