Miles Bridges And Hornets Square Off Against Celtics On March 29

Bridges had 11 points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 118-114 loss to the 76ers on March 28. Bridges is averaging 17.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 106.9 points per game.

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