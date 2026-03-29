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Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets SF

Miles Bridges And Hornets Square Off Against Celtics On March 29

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 29. Bridges' points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Bridges had 11 points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 118-114 loss to the 76ers on March 28. Bridges is averaging 17.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 106.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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