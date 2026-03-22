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Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks • #25 SF

Mikal Bridges And Knicks Play Wizards On March 22

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 22. Bridges' points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

Bridges totaled nine points and seven rebounds in his last appearance, a 93-92 win over the Nets on March 20. Bridges is averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 123.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mikal Bridges

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