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Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks • #25 SF

Mikal Bridges And Knicks Play Warriors On March 15

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 15. Bridges' points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Bridges recorded 11 points in a 101-92 win over the Pacers. Bridges is averaging 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mikal Bridges

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