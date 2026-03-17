FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks • #25 SF

Mikal Bridges And Knicks Square Off Against Pacers On March 17

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, March 17. Bridges' points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bridges totaled seven points and two blocks in his last appearance, a 110-107 win over the Warriors on March 15. Bridges is averaging 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are conceding 119.9 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mikal Bridges

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New York KnicksRecent New York Knicks Player News

View All New York Knicks Player News