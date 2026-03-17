Mikal Bridges And Knicks Square Off Against Pacers On March 17

Bridges totaled seven points and two blocks in his last appearance, a 110-107 win over the Warriors on March 15. Bridges is averaging 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are conceding 119.9 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.