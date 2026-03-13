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Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks • #25 SF

Mikal Bridges And Knicks Play Pacers On March 13

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, March 13. Bridges' points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bridges tallied five points and two blocks in his last appearance, a 134-117 win over the Jazz on March 11. Bridges is averaging 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mikal Bridges

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