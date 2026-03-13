Mikal Bridges And Knicks Play Pacers On March 13

Bridges tallied five points and two blocks in his last appearance, a 134-117 win over the Jazz on March 11. Bridges is averaging 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

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