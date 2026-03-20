Mikal Bridges And Knicks Take On Nets On March 20

Bridges tallied 10 points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 136-110 win over the Pacers on March 17. Bridges is averaging 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.7 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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