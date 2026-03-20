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Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks • #25 SF

Mikal Bridges And Knicks Take On Nets On March 20

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, March 20. Bridges' points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bridges tallied 10 points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 136-110 win over the Pacers on March 17. Bridges is averaging 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.7 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mikal Bridges

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