START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Mikal Bridges And Knicks Play Jazz On March 11

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 11. Bridges' points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 126-118 loss to the Clippers on March 9, Bridges tallied seven points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Bridges is averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, giving up 124.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

