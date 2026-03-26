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Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks • #25 SF

Mikal Bridges And Knicks Take On Hornets On March 26

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, March 26. Bridges' points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Bridges put up 14 points and seven assists in his last action, a 121-116 win over the Pelicans on March 24. Bridges is averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mikal Bridges

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