Mikal Bridges And Knicks Take On Hornets On March 26

Bridges put up 14 points and seven assists in his last action, a 121-116 win over the Pelicans on March 24. Bridges is averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per contest.

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