FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks • #25 SF

Mikal Bridges And Knicks Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 1

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 1. Bridges' points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bridges tallied seven points and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 111-94 loss to the Rockets on March 31. Bridges is averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mikal Bridges

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New York KnicksRecent New York Knicks Player News

View All New York Knicks Player News