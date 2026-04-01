Mikal Bridges And Knicks Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 1

Bridges tallied seven points and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 111-94 loss to the Rockets on March 31. Bridges is averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.3 points per contest.

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