Mikal Bridges
New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges

New York Knicks • #25 SF

Mikal Bridges And Knicks Take On Bucks On Feb. 27

Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Feb. 27. Bridges' points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bridges put up 18 points and three steals in his last game, a 109-94 loss to the Cavaliers on Feb. 24. Bridges is averaging 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

