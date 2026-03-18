FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Michael Porter Jr.
Brooklyn Nets

Michael Porter Jr.

Brooklyn Nets • #17 PF

Michael Porter Jr. And Nets Take On Thunder On March 18

Michael Porter Jr. and the Brooklyn Nets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, March 18. Porter's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Porter put up 19 points in a 138-100 loss to the Pistons. Porter paces his team in both points (24.2 per game) and boards (7.1), and averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Thunder are giving up 107.7 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Porter Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Brooklyn NetsRecent Brooklyn Nets Player News

View All Brooklyn Nets Player News