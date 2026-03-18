Michael Porter Jr. And Nets Take On Thunder On March 18

Last time out on March 10, Porter put up 19 points in a 138-100 loss to the Pistons. Porter paces his team in both points (24.2 per game) and boards (7.1), and averages 3.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Thunder are giving up 107.7 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

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