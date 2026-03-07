Michael Porter Jr. And Nets Face Pistons On March 7

In his last action, a 126-110 loss to the Heat on March 5, Porter put up 27 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Porter is tops on his squad in points per contest (24.2), and averages 7.0 boards and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.