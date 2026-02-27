FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Michael Porter Jr.
Brooklyn Nets

Michael Porter Jr.

Brooklyn Nets • #17 PF

Michael Porter Jr. And Nets Play Celtics On Feb. 27

Michael Porter Jr. and the Brooklyn Nets play the Boston Celtics on Friday, Feb. 27. Porter's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 26, Porter put up 25 points and 14 rebounds in a 126-110 loss to the Spurs. Porter is tops on his team in both points (24.6 per game) and boards (7.2), and averages 3.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Porter Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Brooklyn NetsRecent Brooklyn Nets Player News

View All Brooklyn Nets Player News