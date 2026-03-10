FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings

Maxime Raynaud

Sacramento Kings • #42 PF

Maxime Raynaud And Kings Play Pacers On March 10

Maxime Raynaud and the Sacramento Kings play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, March 10. Raynaud's points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 126-110 win over the Bulls on March 8, Raynaud totaled 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Raynaud paces his team in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pacers are giving up 120 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Maxime Raynaud

