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Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings

Maxime Raynaud

Sacramento Kings • #42 PF

Maxime Raynaud And Kings Take On Jazz On March 15

Maxime Raynaud and the Sacramento Kings play the Utah Jazz on Sunday, March 15. Raynaud's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 14, Raynaud put up 23 points in a 118-109 win over the Clippers. Raynaud paces his team in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 11.1 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.0 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Maxime Raynaud

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