Maxime Raynaud And Kings Take On Jazz On March 15

Last time out on March 14, Raynaud put up 23 points in a 118-109 win over the Clippers. Raynaud paces his team in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 11.1 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.0 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

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