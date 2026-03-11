FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings

Maxime Raynaud

Sacramento Kings • #42 PF

Maxime Raynaud And Kings Take On Hornets On March 11

Maxime Raynaud and the Sacramento Kings play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, March 11. Raynaud's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raynaud had 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10. Raynaud paces his team in rebounding (7.3 per game), and averages 11.0 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 112.3 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Maxime Raynaud

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Sacramento KingsRecent Sacramento Kings Player News

View All Sacramento Kings Player News