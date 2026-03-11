Maxime Raynaud And Kings Take On Hornets On March 11

Raynaud had 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10. Raynaud paces his team in rebounding (7.3 per game), and averages 11.0 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 112.3 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.