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Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings

Maxime Raynaud

Sacramento Kings • #42 PF

Maxime Raynaud And Kings Play Clippers On March 14

Maxime Raynaud and the Sacramento Kings play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 14. Raynaud's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Raynaud tallied four points, six rebounds and three blocks in his most recent action, a 117-109 loss to the Hornets on March 11. Raynaud leads his team in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Maxime Raynaud

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