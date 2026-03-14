Maxime Raynaud And Kings Play Clippers On March 14

Raynaud tallied four points, six rebounds and three blocks in his most recent action, a 117-109 loss to the Hornets on March 11. Raynaud leads his team in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 10.9 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.5 points per game.

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