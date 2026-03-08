Maxime Raynaud And Kings Face Bulls On March 8

Last time out on March 5, Raynaud put up 10 points in a 133-123 loss to the Pelicans. Raynaud paces his squad in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 10.6 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.7 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.