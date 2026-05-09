Max Strus And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 3

In his last appearance, a 107-97 loss to the Pistons on May 7, Strus tallied three points and two blocks. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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