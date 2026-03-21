Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Pelicans On March 21

Strus put up six rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19. Strus is averaging 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.3 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

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