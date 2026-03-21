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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Pelicans On March 21

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, March 21. Strus' points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Strus put up six rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19. Strus is averaging 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.3 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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