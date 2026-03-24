Max Strus And Cavaliers Face Magic On March 24

Last time out on March 21, Strus posted five points and eight rebounds in a 111-106 win over the Pelicans. Strus is averaging 8.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.5 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.