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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus And Cavaliers Face Magic On March 24

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 24. Strus' points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Strus posted five points and eight rebounds in a 111-106 win over the Pelicans. Strus is averaging 8.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.5 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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