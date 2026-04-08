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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Hawks On April 8

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, April 8. Strus' points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Strus posted four points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 117-108 win over the Pacers. Strus is averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.8 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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