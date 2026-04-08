Max Strus And Cavaliers Play Hawks On April 8

Last time out on April 5, Strus posted four points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 117-108 win over the Pacers. Strus is averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.8 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

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