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Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus

Cleveland Cavaliers • #2 SG

Max Strus And Cavaliers Take On Grizzlies On April 6

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. Strus' points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 117-108 win over the Pacers on April 5, Strus tallied four points, seven rebounds and five assists. Strus is averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 25th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Strus

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