Max Strus And Cavaliers Take On Grizzlies On April 6

In his last action, a 117-108 win over the Pacers on April 5, Strus tallied four points, seven rebounds and five assists. Strus is averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.3 steals per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 25th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.7 points per contest.

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